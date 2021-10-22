Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,570 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 176,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

