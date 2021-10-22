Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,570 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 176,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of URBN opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
