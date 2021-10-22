Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,500 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

