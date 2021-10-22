Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,700 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Equity Bancshares worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

