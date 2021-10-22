Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cactus worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $14,427,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 33.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD opened at $44.88 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

