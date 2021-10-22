Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $8,384,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

