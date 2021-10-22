Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.60% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $36,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

