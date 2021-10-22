Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

HLI stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,027,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

