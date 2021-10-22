Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

HWDJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $12.18 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

