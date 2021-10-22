H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.00 and traded as high as C$16.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.61, with a volume of 473,006 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

