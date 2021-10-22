Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

