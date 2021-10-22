HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $819.18

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $819.18 and last traded at $814.16, with a volume of 220777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $802.48.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $9,175,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

