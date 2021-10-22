HUNT Market Capitalization Tops $85.00 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $85.00 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

