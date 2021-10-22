Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,569,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.04% of Huntington Bancshares worth $150,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $106,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

