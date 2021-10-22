Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $106,639 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

