Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

