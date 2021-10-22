Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.44 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $8.53 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $61,092.72 or 1.00452482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

