Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will announce $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.91 million and the highest is $39.77 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,998,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

