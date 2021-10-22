HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.