Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $36,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

