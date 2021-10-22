Hydra 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Hydra has a total market cap of $72.35 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $18.75 or 0.00030689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,494,915 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

