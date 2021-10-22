Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $448,323.41 and $5,185.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

