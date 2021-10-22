Hyprr (Howdoo) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

