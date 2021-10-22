iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.19. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 350 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Satellos Bioscience, Inc is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.