IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 1,500 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,454. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 51.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

