IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Hits $11.97 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 146.6% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $1.02 million worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00071798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

