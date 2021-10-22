ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $6,082.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

