ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMGN opened at $5.83 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoGen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.12% of ImmunoGen worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

