Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.19. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 41,950 shares.

IMBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

