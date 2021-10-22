Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$16.02 and a one year high of C$43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.93.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.