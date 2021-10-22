Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

