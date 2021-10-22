Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.