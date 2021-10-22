Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
