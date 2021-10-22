Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

