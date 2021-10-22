Indexed Finance Trading Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004511 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and $18,347.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.