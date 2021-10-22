India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,207,806 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

