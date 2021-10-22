Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.32

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 94965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

