InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.78 on Friday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

