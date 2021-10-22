Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ingredion worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

