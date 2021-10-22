Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

