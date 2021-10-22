Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.