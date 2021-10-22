Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Innoviva worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

