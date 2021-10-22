Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Laurance Huberman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of GETB opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.12. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of GetBusy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

