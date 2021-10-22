Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,989,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,268,034.30.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

OGO stock remained flat at $C$0.38 during trading on Friday. 94,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,309. The stock has a market cap of C$98.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

