Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 2,090 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.87.

Shares of TELA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,854. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

