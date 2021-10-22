Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.03. 380,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.57 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

