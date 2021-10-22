Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 1,409,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,725. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

