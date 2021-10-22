Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ATH stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 1,409,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,725. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $90.25.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
