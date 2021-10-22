Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOKF traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.81. 150,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,198. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

