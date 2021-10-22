Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

