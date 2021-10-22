Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($35.48), for a total value of £40,740 ($53,227.07).

Ben Thorpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,685.50 ($35.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £434.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,465.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,299.46. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,790 ($36.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

