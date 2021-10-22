Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 10,009 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,613. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

