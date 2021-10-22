Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 24,936 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $300.84. 5,434,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

